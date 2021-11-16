Kitchen fire leaves Burlington home uninhabitable; fire department warns of troubling trend

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A family was forced out of their home after a fire broke out in their kitchen, according to the Burlington Fire Department.

At about 8:40 p.m. Monday, fire crews responded to a fire at a home on the 900 block of Maple Avenue.

At the scene, they found a light haze of smoke in the home. In the kitchen, there was evidence of a fire that was no longer burning.

The fire only caused minor damage, estimated at about $10,000, but fire crews say it was enough to make the home uninhabitable. No one was hurt.

The Burlington Fire Department has responded to several kitchen fires in the past few months, most of which involved unattended cooking. There tend to be more cooking fires during the holiday season.

“The Burlington Fire Department wishes to remind the public as we enter the holiday season to be extra vigilant when cooking, as these types of fires have caused significant damage in multiple homes across Burlington already in the past few months, as well as resulting in some injuries,” the fire department said.

To avoid a kitchen fire, the fire department recommends that you do not leave anything cook on the stove unattended.