SEAGROVE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Randolph County woman was in jail Wednesday after being accused of killing her husband, who was a firefighter for decades.

MJ Auman served the Seagrove community. In his memory, the flag outside the Seagrove Fire Department has been lowered to half-staff.

Auman’s neighbors tell FOX8 he was a wonderful father and first responder.

“He is a very kind soul…he was always one to help the people,” said Melissa Bunker, who has lived near Auman for years.

Bunker said Auman was one of the first responders who helped her when she fell off her washing machine and called 911. Hearing the news he was murdered and his wife is accused of the crime really surprised her.

“Absolutely astounding,” she said. “We don’t expect this in a small town.”

This tragedy was first called in on Saturday afternoon around 3:15 p.m.

It first appeared to be a suicide. Auman’s fellow firefighters at Station six were in the responding team.

Randolph County deputies investigated the case and determined someone else shot the firefighter. On Wednesday, his wife Heather Auman was booked into the Randolph County jail.

“Absolutely it’s a loss for our community,” Bunker said. “He was a great first responder. He was a great firefighter.”

As people drive along Ridge Road, they now see a reminder of the loss in their community: a sign reading “slow, death in the family.”

We reached out to the Seagrove Fire Department for comment.

In a statement, they said: “MJ’s infectious smile, outgoing personality and willingness to serve others will forever be missed throughout our county’s fire service.”

The Ramseur Fire Department is also remembering Auman. We are told he worked there and will always be an important part of their team.

His memorial is scheduled for Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Asbury Baptist Church.