RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A group of kids hit the water today with a local rescue squad to learn about search and rescue operations.

This was the first week of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Junior Sheriff Academy.

A total of 24 boys and girls attended the program. The Ash-Rand Rescue Team launched boats at Randleman Lake.

Most of the time, rescue teams launch to help someone in danger. Oon Monday afternoon, it happened to teach young kids.

“It’s very important … Somebody needs to teach them … We’re in that rescue business, and it’s important,” said member of the Ash-Rand Rescue and EMS Brad Miller.

While kids spend their days with first responders, they learn about the jobs they do.

Kids rode in a rescue boat and a dive boat, learned how the vessels work and got familiar with the equipment on board.

They also had to upright an overturned boat and saw how to get back on board.

As the kids got a better feel of what it’s like to pull off a rescue, they also created bonds with first responders.

“They’re not just seeing this as a uniform or a badge. They actually know the person is behind the badge, and they get to spend time with us on a personal level,” said Community Outreach Officer for the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Chris Martin.

Martin hopes this program encourages each person to pursue a career as a first responder.

The program is full this year which shows how interested kids are in this hands-on learning.