ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested on a felony kidnapping order during a trespassing investigation in Asheboro on Friday, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Randolph County deputies responded to Garren Town Road in Asheboro when they were told someone was trespassing.

During the investigation, officials learned a man, identified as 59-year-old Noah Collins, had an outstanding order for arrest for felony first-degree kidnapping.

Collins was arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where he was served his true bill of indictment for felony first-degree kidnapping.

He was issued a $100,000 secured bond.