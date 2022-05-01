KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is being charged with the discharging of a firearm, according to the Kernersville Police Department.

Kernersville police say they were summoned to the 700-block of Jefferson Street after reports of a firearm discharge.

700-block of Jefferson Street (Google Maps)

Investigators say they found several witnesses and later identified Carleen McCrimmon as a suspect.

Kernersville police say that based on their investigation, they are charging McCrimmon with the following:

Discharging of firearm, violation of town ordinance 11-7(a)

Injury to personal property, NCGS 14-160

McCrimmon’s bond was set a $2,000 and she is being held at the Forsyth County Detention Center.