Kernersville veteran with vision impairment searches for his missing service dog

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — An Army veteran living with a visual impairment is searching for his missing service dog.

For the last four days, Army veteran Rick Gaefe, and his daughter Shea Valdezcruz have been desperately searching their Kernersville neighborhood for his missing guide dog.

“I depend on him so much. And now that he’s gone, I feel like I lost my right-hand man,” Gaefe said.

Garrett, the 8-year-old English black Lab has been his eyes for the last seven years.

The two were paired together three years after Gaefe went completely blind in 2012. His return would mean that Gaefae can go back to work with the guidance he needs.

“He’s been a very intricate part in my life. I take him to work. I work at IFB Solutions in Winston. He takes me to the time clock, right to where I need to be,” Gaefe said. “I don’t know how I’m going to get through tomorrow and days to follow if he doesn’t come back.”

Garrett did not come back Thursday night after he escaped from his home on Vance Road when Gaefe took him and the other family dogs out.

This is the first time the Lab has escaped in seven years,

“The last few nights have been really cold. To imagine Garrett is out there probably wet, cold, hungry, thirsty. It’s heartbreaking,” Valdezcruz said.

Since Garrett’s disappearance, Gaefe’s coworkers have helped search the neighborhood and the woods nearby.

The family also posted on Facebook to find their four-legged companion. The post has been shared more than 1,500 times.

“My plea is that he comes home whether it’s good news or bad. I depend on him so much. My world is upside down now,” Gaefe said.

Garrett is an all-black Lab with no other markings. He has tags and is microchipped.

If you have seen or know where the dog is, you can call the family at (336) 991-7557 or (336) 779-4808.

Gaefe says if he can’t find Garrett by the end of the week, he will begin the lengthy process of getting another service dog.