Kernersville teen faces multiple charges after chase with deputies

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An 18-year-old was arrested and now faces multiple charges after a chase with law enforcement in Winston-Salem on Wednesday, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Wednesday afternoon, deputies initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Moravia Street and Burgandy Street in Winston-Salem.

The driver of the vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit began. During the pursuit, the suspect stopped the car and ran away.

A community lockdown was implemented as a precautionary measure, including at Easton Elementary School.

Deputies and a Winston-Salem Police Department K9 tried to track the suspect but were unsuccessful. After further investigation, it was determined the suspect vehicle in the pursuit had been reported as stolen.

Later on Wednesday, law enforcement officials were told about a person running through backyards near the location of the pursuit that matched the suspect’s clothing and physical description.

The person was then found and taken into custody without incident.

Kaali Hakem McCullough,18, of Kernersville, was charged with:

misdemeanor resist, delay and obstruct

felony possession of stolen firearm

felony possession of stolen vehicle

felony assault with deadly weapon on government official

misdemeanor reckless driving wanton disregard

misdemeanor hit and run leaving the scene with property damage

felony flee to elude

McCullough received a $250,000 secured bond. He is currently being held at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center.