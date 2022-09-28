KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after identifying two teens they say were involved in a shooting during an argument last week.

According to Kernersville Police Department, officers were called to East Bodenhamer Street around 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, about a shooting.

Two teens, later identified as Simir Miller, 19, of Walkertown, and Nehemiah Chandler, 18, of Winston-Salem, were arguing.

Police say that during the argument, one of them pulled out a gun and began to shoot at two people. One of them was hit. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Miller was arrested and charged with:

felony assault with a deadly weapon

felony discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling

felony possession of a stolen firearm

misdemeanor child

He is being held under a $60,000 secured bond.

Chandler has the following charges pending:

felony discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling

misdemeanor injury to personal property

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Chandler is asked to contact the KPD or their local law enforcement agency.