KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after identifying two teens they say were involved in a shooting during an argument last week.
According to Kernersville Police Department, officers were called to East Bodenhamer Street around 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, about a shooting.
Two teens, later identified as Simir Miller, 19, of Walkertown, and Nehemiah Chandler, 18, of Winston-Salem, were arguing.
Police say that during the argument, one of them pulled out a gun and began to shoot at two people. One of them was hit. His injuries are not life-threatening.
Miller was arrested and charged with:
- felony assault with a deadly weapon
- felony discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling
- felony possession of a stolen firearm
- misdemeanor child
He is being held under a $60,000 secured bond.
Chandler has the following charges pending:
- felony discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling
- misdemeanor injury to personal property
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Chandler is asked to contact the KPD or their local law enforcement agency.