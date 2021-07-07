Kernersville police investigating after shots fired into home, vehicle

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — An investigation is underway after shots were fired into a home and vehicle on Friday night, according to a news release from Kernersville police.

Officers were called to a home in the 1000 block of Phineas Drive around 11 p.m. after a report of shots fired.

The victim told officers that multiple people were standing in the road in front of their home and, when confronted, one of the people pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds.

The home and a parked vehicle were hit by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Kernersville police at (336) 996-3177.