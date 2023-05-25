KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad sheriff’s office will be releasing a statement about an officer-involved shooting on Thursday morning.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said that they will be giving a statement at 11:30 a.m. Thursday about an officer-involved shooting that happened earlier in the day.

Scene photographs show a large, active law enforcement presence on Old Valley School Road near Kernersville Lake Park and the sheriff’s office had previously confirmed that they were responding to something in the area.

This is a breaking, developing situation and will be updated.