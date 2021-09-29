Kernersville man pleads guilty in Capitol riot

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad man has pleaded guilty in the January 6 insurrection.

Anthony Scirica’s lawyer is hoping for him to receive supervised probation instead of jail time after he pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.

Shortly after Jan. 6, tipsters told law enforcement that Scirica was seen inside the capitol. One of the tips included screenshots from an Inside Edition report allegedly showing him.

Investigators were also able to review recordings of Snapshot stories from an account associated with Scirica’s phone number.

His last Snapchat story shows a photo from ABC News of a person with their back to the camera with an American flag on their back. The picture was captioned, “Anthony made it on TV.” There was also a separate comment that said, “thank you Lauren for finding this.”

As part of the plea deal, three other charges against Scirica have been dropped.