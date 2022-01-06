Kernersville man dies after crossing center line, colliding with tractor-trailer in Wilkes County

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was killed in a head-on collision in Wilkes County.

Troopers say that just after noon on Wednesday, they responded to a crash in Wilkes County on Red White & Blue Road, near US 421. According to officers, a 2018 Ford Escape crossed the center line on Red White & Blue Road and collided with a tractor-trailer.

The driver of the SUV, Donald Richard Fawlkes, 59, of Kernersville, died at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say Fawlkes was wearing a seatbelt and that impairment did not seem to be a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

