DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Kernersville man is facing multiple charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor, according to arrest warrants from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Evan Charles Dibona, 29, was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Court records accuse Dibona of receiving and soliciting photographs of a minor engaged in sexual activity.

Court records also accuse Dibona of committing a “lewd and lascivious act” with the minor.

He is being charged with the following:

Two counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor

Indecent liberties with a child

Soliciting a child by computer

Dibona was given a $150,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in the Davidson County District Courthouse on Sept. 8.