KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Colfax Fire Department has officially been dissolved, and Kernersville has taken over the fire station on Market Street.

A formal ceremony today marked the transition, and while it was bittersweet for many, Colfax’s 65-year legacy will be preserved in several ways, including with the firefighters who remain.

The pull of the fire truck bell marked the ceremonial moment the Colfax station became Kernersville’s after 65 years. Retiring Colfax Chief Dennis Robinson was given a commemorative helmet for his 19 years as chief.

Robinson knew it was time to look into dissolving the Colfax Fire Department when manpower dwindled.

“What really drove us to this is the lack of volunteer firefighters,” he said.

Kernersville’s paid staff will now man the station 24/7.

“There’s no doubt you’re going to be in the best possible hands that you could,” Robinson said.

Kernersville’s Fire Chief Scott Alderman promises to put people first.

“We’ve got some big shoes to fill. I know our department is up to the challenge,” Alderman said.

They’re already running calls.

“The community can expect us to be there just as quick as Colfax was previously,” Alderman said.

Chiefs Robinson and Alderman have a deep respect for the community’s history, and the new fire truck decals will reflect that.

“The fire truck that’s responding … still says Colfax because one of the things we wanted to do is continue to honor Colfax and its service to our community, so we’ll always ride with Colfax on our Kernersville fire engine,” Alderman said.

“That means a lot,” said Robinson.

And now the career Colfax firefighters will ride with a new badge.

Family members pinned the new Kernersville fire badges on them to end the ceremony. Chief Robinson shook each of their hands as he stepped into retirement and passed the torch to Chief Alderman.