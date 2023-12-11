KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The holiday season comes with cheer, faith and goodwill towards others no matter what they look like or where they come from. One man in Kernersville has been keeping the faith all year and knew his blessing would come when he least expected it.

“I thank the Lord all day, every day, every day I wake up,” said Gabriel.

Gabriel has always been a man of faith and uses those conversations with God as a guiding force in his life in good times and in bad.

“In 2020, my wife passed. I was living with my stepdaughter, her boyfriend and his father, and, unfortunately, we got an eviction notice because the property was sold,” said Gabriel.

He bounced around with family members before ending up in Kernersville. Due to health issues, Gabriel works part-time at a retail store. As money got tighter, he had fewer and fewer options.

“I got to the point where I had a tough choice, my device or my home, and my device is my only connection to work, to family, to everybody, so I put the money, the $20 toward my device and took the rest of the money,” said Gabriel.

He set up a tent behind the store where he was working but was eventually asked to leave due to extenuating circumstances. He walked more than 20,000 steps a day with his duffle bag, full of bedding and pillows, in tow.

“I have had people walk by and give me dirty looks, I’ve had cups thrown at me or water or soda,” said Gabriel.

His search for peace landed him on a bench in front of Pizza Hut on South Main Street.

“Some nights I was extremely scared. It’s a rough thing to say close your eyes in a public place and hope you don’t get harassed,” said Gabriel.

That’s when Heather Bowden noticed Gabriel on her way into the Planet Fitness next door. She talked to her husband, a Kernersville police officer and his colleagues about Gabriel. They said they knew him well. They were aware he had fallen on tough times but was well-liked at his job and was trying to get by.

“I thought about him all day long and about how cold it was going to be. I just prayed about it, and I said I’m going to go, and if he’s there, I’m going to see if he’ll let me buy him a hotel room for the night,” said Bowden.

Bowden finally asked Gabriel if she could help him.

“He said, ‘I would not oppose it.’ That was his exact words. ‘I would not oppose it,'” said Bowden.

Bowden and her family put him up for a night at the Sleep Inn. Another Kernersville officer paid for the second night.

“I said, ‘What do you need? Can I buy you something to eat? Can I get you clothes? What do you need?’ And he said, ‘I need prayers and good thoughts,’ his exact words, ‘I need prayers and good thoughts,'” said Bowden. “He didn’t ask for a thing.”

So, Bowden asked for him. She posted on a Kernersville Facebook page, asking for people to donate whatever they could to keep Gabriel in the hotel room through the cold days ahead, and the post took off. She received what felt like thousands of messages. The post itself has more than 300 comments and 200 shares.

“People in the community know who he is from his job in retail, you know his spirit, and he’s a people person. He loves to talk to people. He’s very easy to remember,” said Bowden.

Through the goodwill of others, Gabriel has a place to stay through almost the end of the year, along with clothing and even some meals paid for.

“We all need that reminder that you know there are good people in the world and that people will help their neighbors and help each other out,” said Bowden.

Another Kernersville resident has been driving Gabriel to work daily since he can’t access transportation. That lack of access has kept him from trying to apply for benefits. One of Bowden’s goals is to help him find the right documentation so he can apply for disability and food stamps, giving him long-term help for the future.

“To just pay for the room for one night or two wasn’t going to get him anywhere. He was still going to be back to square one,” said Bowden. “Everybody deserves to be able to live and have their own place, their own safe space.”

The long-term help is a blessing Gabriel never expected.

“I was in a situation I look at as the Lord trying to teach me something. He gave me a different perspective on this world,” said Gabriel.

We asked what perspective he’s gained since the help started just over a week ago.

“Don’t judge people from the outside. I had learned this before and I somewhat had forgotten it, but don’t judge the person sitting there that looks homeless because you don’t know his story or her story. Don’t judge someone who just needs help,” said Gabriel, showing everyone a true lesson on faith and goodwill this holiday season.