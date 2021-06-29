Keeping pets calm during the 4th of July

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — We love the booms and pops as fireworks light up the sky on Independence Day. Your pet though might see the day differently.

In fact, some are even terrified by the noise and keeping them calm is a top concern. FOX8 caught up with Tony Calloway and his dog Freckles at the Hedgecock Park dog park in High Point.

“He was under the bed and he didn’t come out until it stopped,” Calloway said.

The reaction is pretty common, according to Dr. Bastian Parsons, an associate veterinarian at North Elm Animal Hospital.

“You might get startled by the noise, but you understand what that was. A dog can’t,” Parsons said.

To help your pet cope with the loud booms, Parsons said prescription medicines are available.

“You want to consult your veterinarian before giving your pet anything. Call now instead of Saturday so we can be prepared and your pet can get what they need,” Parsons said.

If you don’t want a prescription medication for your pet, there are other options.

“There’s also a ThunderShirt that helps some pets,” Parsons said. “I wouldn’t try it the first time, get them used to it.”

Back at the dog park, Shelly Moorhouse said her 7-month-old puppy Junebug will be celebrating her first 4th. Moorhouse plans to keep an eye on her and watch her reactions.

“I think she will be OK,” Moorhouse said. “We live in the city and she hears vehicles and stuff like that and there’s lots of neighbors and things. I think she will do OK.”

Parsons said there are products you can buy from pet stores that can help calm your pet. Also, it’s a good idea to microchip your dog. If you move, it’s important to update the microchip with the latest information so your pet can be returned to the right address in case it runs away.