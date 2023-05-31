(WGHP) — Fireworks are not the only thing brightening up North Carolina this summer.

Keep an eye out for Rosy Maple Moths. Don’t worry, they aren’t hard to spot thanks to their bright pink and yellow color.

They are the smallest of the silk moths.

Rosy Maple Moths get their name because they prefer sugar, red and silver maple trees.

Distribution map of Rosy Maple Moths in North Carolina (credit: NC Division of Parks and Recreation)

You spot them all over North Carolina unless you’re at the Outer Banks or other barrier islands.

Rosy Maple Moths can be found in a wide variety of forests, ranging from swamps and river bottomlands and mesic slopes throughout the Piedmont and mountains to peatlands in the coastal plain.

They aren’t just found in natural areas, though.

They are common in wooded residential areas as well.