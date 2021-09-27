‘K9 Hondo is unique’: Forsyth County Schools partners with detection dog deputy to find guns in schools

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A detection dog is now working with a handler from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office in schools around Forsyth County to search for guns, according to a FCSO news release.

K9 Hondo is a detection dog who works with a deputy and is trained only to detect firearms and ammunition.

He detects smells related to guns, whether they are static or moving, and then trails them back to their source, which could be a locker or a backpack.

K9 Hondo is a 2-year-old chocolate Lab and the newest addition to the FCSO K9 Unit. He was sworn into the sheriff’s office in April of 2021.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announces that K9 Hondo is actively working with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announces that K9 Hondo is actively working with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announces that K9 Hondo is actively working with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announces that K9 Hondo is actively working with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announces that K9 Hondo is actively working with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announces that K9 Hondo is actively working with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announces that K9 Hondo is actively working with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announces that K9 Hondo is actively working with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

K9 Hondo and his handler Deputy Justice are assigned to the School Resource Division. Deputy Justice has spent more than half of his law enforcement career in the educational setting.



“It is unique to have a K9 that is trained only to detect firearms and ammunition, but K9 Hondo is unique. He is an investment solely in the safety of our students. He is a progressive, alternative solution to the challenges we are facing. While K9 Hondo can only be in one place at a time, we are deploying him strategically throughout our schools,” Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said.

Anyone with information related to criminal activity should contact the FCSO directly on our non-emergency number at 336-727-2112; anonymously text information, photos, and video via Text-A-Tip at 336-920-8477; or anonymously call Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800 for English or (336) 728-3904 for Spanish.