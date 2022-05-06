ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County K-9 assisted in the arrest of two convicted felons on Thursday, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Strike Team say they collaborated with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Strike Team in pulling over a car in Burlington on Thursday at 3 p.m.

Deputies allege that the car failed to pull over immediately and continued to drive away for “about a block before coming to a stop.”

Deputies say they found that act to be suspicious, prompting further investigation. Deputies then employed a K-9 that gave “a positive alert to the odor of narcotics.”

Deputies then searched the car following the K-9’s positive alert. Deputies say the search found two firearms, narcotics and currency.

Inside the car, were Matthew Rashad Thompson, 27, and Leobardo Angel Flores, 30.

Thomspon is charged with:

Matthew Rashad Thompson

(Courtesy of the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office)

Felony possession of cocaine

Misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon

Felony possession of a firearm by a felon

Flores is charged with:

Leobardo Angel Flores

(Courtesy of the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office)

Misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon

Felony possession of a firearm by a felon

Both men are being held in the Alamance County Detention Center under a $75,000 bond.