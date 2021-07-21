Juvenile victim struck by car after falling from Randolph County bridge

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile has died after falling from a bridge and being struck by a car in Randolph County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Randolph County EMS, Randolph County Fire and the NC State Highway Patrol responded and called the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office to assist with the investigation.

It appears that the juvenile victim parked their vehicle at a bridge, and fell from the bridge onto U.S. 421. The victim was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

The southbound lanes of U.S. 421 were closed and traffic was rerouted for some time as the scene was clear.

This incident is under investigation by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, and due to the age of the victim, their identity will not be released.