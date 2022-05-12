GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile started a fire in the bathroom of River Mill Academy in Graham on Thursday and will be charged with burning a schoolhouse, according to a Graham Fire Department news release.

At 9:58 a.m., the Graham Police Department and the Graham Fire Department responded to a fire at River Mill Academy on 235 Cheeks Lane.

Once the fire was extinguished, fire investigators with the GFD, GPD and Alamance County Fire Marshal’s Office began an investigation to determine what caused the fire.

Investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set.

Investigators with the GPD’s Criminal Investigations Division worked alongside other agencies and were able to identify a suspect.

The suspect, a juvenile, was a student of River Mill Academy, and investigators will be seeking a charge of burning of a schoolhouse.

No one was injured.

Fire-related damage was contained to one bathroom within the school.