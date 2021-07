LEWISVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile was taken to the hospital after what the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is calling a “medical crisis.”

It happened at Brookway West Apartments, on Brookway West Drive off Lewisville Clemmons Road.

Deputies responded to the pool area at the complex at 8:13 p.m. on Wednesday.

Life-saving measures were performed on the juvenile, who was taken to a local hospital.

There is no word on the juvenile’s condition.