RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile was arrested in connection to an armed robbery that took place on Oct. 19, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 7:59 p.m. on Oct. 19, deputies came to the 3700 block of Caraway Mountain Road after getting a report of an armed robbery at a business.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found three discharged ammunition cartridges on the ground and three entry holes in the ceiling above the register from a fired gun.

The victim was able to provide a clothing description of the suspect. Deputies also were able to get a description of the suspect vehicle via surveillance footage that showed the suspect leaving the scene south on Green Farm Road.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office, Randleman Police Department and Asheboro Police Department made an arrest in connection to the armed robbery.

Deputies say the suspect is a juvenile and is being referred to the North Carolina Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.

There is no further information available at this time.