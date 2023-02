ELKIN, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile is in custody in connection to a threat made to an Elkin school, according to an Elkin Police Department news release.

After being told about a threat of violence involving Elkin City Schools, Elkin officers learned about a suspect in the case.

A search warrant was obtained, and a juvenile suspect, who is a student in the Elkin City School system, was taken into custody on Tuesday.