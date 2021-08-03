Juvenile shot, taken to hospital in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile victim is in the hospital after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 4:01 pm, Winston-Salem officers were sent to Medical Center Boulevard when they were told about a shooting.

Two juveniles were dropped off at Baptist Hospital, the release says.

One of the juveniles had a single gunshot wound to his lower-right calf area. Both Juveniles refused to provide any information about the shooting.

Video camera footage indicated the juveniles were dropped off at the hospital in a dark in color CRV-type vehicle.

The vehicle was being driven by an unidentified male wearing a white shirt and black shorts who drove the vehicle out of the area before police arrived.

The victim’s injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

This investigation is ongoing.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.