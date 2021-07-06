Juvenile shot in Winston-Salem; police seeking information in the case

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department are seeking witnesses or information regarding the shooting of a juvenile early Tuesday morning.

Police got a call about shots fired and responded to the 1100 block of Rich Avenue in Winston-Salem around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

They found the victim with a gunshot wound to their right side, and transported them to the hospital. They are stable, but other details about their condition were not released.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is hoping the public can help in this case. Contact the police department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.