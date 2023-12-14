REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile was taken to the hospital on Tuesday after being shot in Reidsville, according to the Reidsville Police Department.

Around 12:18 a.m., the Reidsville police were sent to the 500 block of North Washington Avenue when they were told about a shooting.

Arriving officers found a juvenile who had been shot.

The juvenile was then taken to the hospital.

No suspects have been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

The RPD is asking the community for any information about the shooting. Officers are asking anyone with information to contact Investigator Dixon at (336) 347-2373.