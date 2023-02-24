MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile victim is in the hospital after a shooting in Mount Airy on Friday, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 1:40 a.m., Surry County deputies were told about a shooting near the 200 block of Woodbridge.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a male juvenile victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

The juvenile victim was taken to the hospital, and his condition is listed as critical but stable.

Deputies on the scene requested the assistance of the Criminal Investigation Division and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing, but a juvenile petition was issued on a juvenile male for assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury.