LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were arrested in Lexington on Thursday after a juvenile was shot, according to a Lexington Police Department news release.

Around 12:07 p.m., Lexington officers responded to a report of gunshots in the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard area.

While officers were arriving at the scene, it was reported to Lexington police that a juvenile was being treated for non-life threatening injuries at a hospital.

After the initial investigation, Lexington police found the suspected shooters: Zquarius Parker and Jyisaiah

Cuthrell.

Parker is in police custody and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and possessing a stolen

weapon and firearm by a felon.

Cuthrell is also in custody and charged with possessing a stolen weapon and firearm by a felon.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about this investigation, please call Lexington

police at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers (336) 243-2400.