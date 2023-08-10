REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile victim is in critical condition and another juvenile is in custody after a Tuesday night shooting, according to the Reidsville Police Department.

At around 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday, officers came to the 300 block of Acme Street after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a juvenile victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The juvenile victim was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

A separate juvenile has been taken into custody in Guilford County and is being charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Investigator Jordan Dixon at (336) 347-2373, or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.