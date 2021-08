WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile was shot in the leg Wednesday.

Police responded to a call of a shooting near the 1100 block of East Fifteenth Street just before 1 a.m.

They found a juvenile victim who had been shot in the leg after “several” men starting shooting in the area.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information about this are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.