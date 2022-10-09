LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile is injured following a shooting in Lexington late Sunday morning, according to the Lexington Police Department.

At around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, officers began to head to Spruce Street after getting a report of a shooting in the area.

Shortly after getting the initial report, police got a call from Lexington Medical Center about a juvenile boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say that the juvenile was the victim of the reported shooting on Spruce Street.

The juvenile victim’s injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators say the shooting was an isolated incident and was not a random shooting.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this shooting and investigation is encouraged to call Lexington

Police at (336) 243-3302 or share information anonymously by calling Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.