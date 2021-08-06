Juvenile in stolen car rammed 2 police cars, led officers on foot chase according to Winston-Salem police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile was arrested after a pursuit through Winston-Salem that ended with two police cars damaged.

Friday around 8:30 a.m., an officer was driving on US-421 north when they saw a car that had been reported stolen and was a vehicle of interest in connection to an armed robbery.

The officer started following the vehicle and called for backup.

The officer tried to block the vehicle near the entrance of Brenner Children’s Hospital and the suspect intentionally rammed the officer’s car and sped away, intentionally hitting a second police car, totaling the police car.

The suspect eventually abandoned the car and ran off. The pursuing officer followed and was able to arrest the suspect.

One officer suffered a minor injury but has been since released from the hospital and the suspect was treated for minor scrapes by EMS at the scene,

The juvenile is under a secure custody order for assault on a government official.

This investigation is still in the preliminary stages and is ongoing.