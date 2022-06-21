LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has been charged with driving under the influence, and a juvenile is in critical condition after a crash in Lexington on Tuesday, according to a Lexington Police Department news release.

Shortly before 10 a.m., Lexington officers responded to a crash near Fairway Drive.

Arriving officers learned that a 2010 Pontiac G6 had crashed into the back of a North Carolina Department of Transportation truck parked in the road so state crews could remove storm debris.

A state employee was in the NCDOT truck.

The driver of the Pontiac, 35-year-old Amber Brooke Whitaker, had four juveniles in the car, ranging in ages from 3 to 15 years old.

Investigators say Whitaker was going south on Fairview Drive and failed to stop for the NCDOT crew, who had one lane of travel blocked and were using flashing caution lights on their vehicles anda stop/slow sign to direct traffic through the work area.

As a result of the crash, all four juveniles in Whitaker’s vehicle were left with severe injuries, the release says.

One of the juveniles remains in critical condition at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. The occupant of the NCDOT truck was not injured.

As officers investigated, probable cause was developed to arrest and charge Whitaker with driving while impaired.

In addition to DWI, investigators say Whitaker also failed to reduce speed and drove recklessly and carelessly.

Whitaker has not yet been before a judge to determine bond and court date.

The investigation is ongoing.

Investigators will consult the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office to determine if further charges are warranted.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the LPD t at (336) 243-3302or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers (336) 243-2400.