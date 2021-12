BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Burlington, according to police.

At 7:01 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Chapel Hill Road and Collins Drive.

Officers say the victim, a juvenile, died at the scene. No word on the victim’s age or identity.

All people involved stayed at the scene and are cooperating, police say.

No one has been charged at this time.