REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile has died after a shooting in Reidsville.

According to Reidsville police, around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, they responded to a home on Circle Drive about a shooting. They found a juvenile girl on the scene with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Police consulted the Rockingham County District Attorney’s Office and charged a male juvenile with first-degree murder.

The police department will not be identifying the suspect or the victim.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased. Reidsville Police Chaplins would

be honored to work with members of the victim’s family. We ask that any family member who is

struggling with grief to reach out to our department. We will anonymously assist any family or

friends through this grieving process. Reidsville Police Department