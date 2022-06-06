GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — State dollars are available for dozens of local violence prevention organizations who are gearing up for a very troublesome Summer as law enforcement leaders have said they are worried about the juvenile related crime they have already seen.

On Monday, Forsyth County’s Juvenile Crime Prevention Council approved the funding of five programs that would continue to help address juvenile-related violence and help strengthen families who find themselves caught in difficult times.

The programs include Triad Restorative Justice, Insight Human Services, Youth Collaborative-Project X, Aspire Forsyth and Family Services Program which reported a large increase in success in the past year.

“We used to have a 47 percent graduation rate. Now we have an 87 percent, and we are seeing more perfect attendance with youths,” Program Director Courtney Perry told council members on Monday.

Their involvement is coupled with $1.5 million state dollars that the county and city of Winston-Salem have approved to be used to incorporate Cure Violence into communities for the next three years.

The Director for the City of Winston-Salem Budget and Performance Management Department, J. Scott Tesh, explained to FOX8 that the budget has a lot of room for violence interruption strategies.

“As part of the FY 22 budget, the city council appropriated $1,000,000 to fund programs aimed at violence reduction. A majority of that funding will be used in a partnership with the county to implement the CURE Violence model that employs a violence interrupters program in specific areas,” Tesh said.

He said that part of the funding will increase participation in the Successful Outcomes After Release or SOAR program.

“The SOAR program has two components,” he explained. “One is an in-house job-training program with mentoring/coaching, and the other provides grants to non-profit programs who provide education, vocational, therapeutic and employment training programs to the local former offender community.”

SOAR Community Partners must apply for funding each year.

The agencies approved are:

Boys2Men Mentorship Program – $5,000

Eliza’s Helping Hands – $5,000

Eureka Ministry, Inc. – $20,000

My Brother’s Second Chance – $5,000

PTRC – Project Re-Entry – $10,000

Southside Rides Foundation – $10,000

The Wells Center, Inc. – $5,000

YWCA – Hawley House – $13,500

The city also received a $500,000 grant from the State of North Carolina to partner with the county and Atrium Health on hospital-based violence intervention programming.

In Guilford County, the JCPC approved $85,000 of funding for 22 programs specifically meant to help juveniles avoid a life of crime or recover after a traumatic experience.

However, funding was either cut or reduced for 12 of those programs for a variety of reasons.

In March, the council graded each of the programs and labeled them as fundable or not. The reasons some lost funding included redundancy, being too expensive and lack of engagement.

Those programs that lost funding still are allowed to operate, but they will have to pursue other avenues for funding.