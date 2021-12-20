Juvenile charged with having gun at Yadkin County middle school, mother arrested

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile was charged with having a gun on educational property, and the student’s mother was arrested on Thursday, according to a Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Dec. 14, deputies got a report from Forbush Middle School that a student had a gun on campus.

The school administration immediately told the school resource officer, and the gun was seized.

After an investigation, the YCSO charged the juvenile with possessing a firearm on educational property and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Investigators learned that the juvenile found the firearm at his mother’s home.

On Dec. 16, the juvenile’s mother, Amanda Nicole Ward, 31, of Yadkinville, was arrested.

Ward was charged with one misdemeanor count of fail to store firearm to protect minor.

She was released after signing a written promise to appear in Yadkin County Court on Jan. 12.