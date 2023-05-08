STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead and a juvenile is in custody after a shooting in Stokes County.

Stokes County Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, just after 12:30 p.m. they were called to Pine Hall about a shooting. When they arrived on the scene, they found Daniel Barham dead after family members showed them where he was.

As they investigated, detectives developed a suspect, who was located in Surry County. They interviewed the juvenile suspect and charged them with murder in the death of Barham. The juvenile is in custody waiting to appear in court.

The investigation is ongoing and the State Bureau of Investigation is assisting.