Juvenile charged in connection to motorcyclist double homicide on US-29

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile has been charged in connection with a double homicide and shooting.

The juvenile was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and one count of accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder and taken into custody by the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

Martin Calvin Cox Jr.

The double homicide occurred on May 24, 2021, along US-29.

Martin Cox Jr, 41, of Browns Summit, is accused of shooting three people riding motorcycles in Rockingham County, killing Kwandre’ Marcell Carey and Haneefa Fitzgerald. Another man was injured.

Cox is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

He was arrested in Bullitt County, Kentucky, the day after the shootings.