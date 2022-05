GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen is facing charges after deputies say he cut a classmate.

Guilford County deputies say that a juvenile is charged with aggravated assault after cutting another student at Ragsdale High School.

The student slashed a classmate with a knife last week, and they had to get stitches. Deputies won’t be releasing any information about the suspect due to the ages of the people involved, and won’t say what they believe led up to the assault.