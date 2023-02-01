REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple people were injured in a crash in Reidsville on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Reidsville Police Department.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at Freeway Drive and Ashcroft Drive and involved two vehicles.

Four juveniles in a passenger car and the driver of a pickup truck were injured.

One of the juveniles was airlifted to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police say both drivers were cited, and speed may have been a factor in the crash.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.