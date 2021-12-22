‘Just started screaming’: Winston-Salem nurse wins $470,130, plans to build new home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Jasmain Warren, of Winston-Salem, said she was on the phone with her husband and just started screaming when he told her that her Cash 5 lottery ticket turned into a $470,130 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“He called me and said ‘Jasmain, you’ve got to get up. I think we hit the jackpot,’” Warren said.

Warren said she did not plan to buy a Cash 5 ticket, but a suggestion from the store clerk at the Exxon on Stratford Road in Winston-Salem changed her mind.

“We stopped in there to play Pick 3,” Warren said. “The clerk said ‘You better get some Cash 5 tickets. too.’ So we did.”

Warren, a travel nurse, was one of two winners who matched all five numbers to split the jackpot in the Dec. 12 drawing.

She arrived at lottery headquarters on Thursday to collect her prize and.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $332,618.

Warren said she would put a good amount of the money toward building a new home. She also said her husband is working on a personal trainer license, so they might put some of the winnings toward starting a personal training business.