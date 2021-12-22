‘Just started screaming’: Winston-Salem nurse wins $470,130, plans to build new home

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Get lottery results on FOX8!

Check the Lottery Results on MyFOX8.com or watch the drawing live on TV.

Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday.
Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Jasmain Warren, of Winston-Salem, said she was on the phone with her husband and just started screaming when he told her that her Cash 5 lottery ticket turned into a $470,130 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“He called me and said ‘Jasmain, you’ve got to get up. I think we hit the jackpot,’” Warren said.

Warren said she did not plan to buy a Cash 5 ticket, but a suggestion from the store clerk at the Exxon on Stratford Road in Winston-Salem changed her mind.

“We stopped in there to play Pick 3,” Warren said. “The clerk said ‘You better get some Cash 5 tickets. too.’ So we did.”

Warren, a travel nurse, was one of two winners who matched all five numbers to split the jackpot in the Dec. 12 drawing.

She arrived at lottery headquarters on Thursday to collect her prize and.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $332,618.

Warren said she would put a good amount of the money toward building a new home. She also said her husband is working on a personal trainer license, so they might put some of the winnings toward starting a personal training business.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter