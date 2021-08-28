Judges won’t delay NC voting rights restoration for felons

HERNDON, VA – MARCH 03: Privacy screens sit on a table at a polling place in Armstrong Elementary School for the Democratic presidential primary election on Super Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Herndon, Virginia. 1,357 Democratic delegates are at stake as voters cast their ballots in 14 states and American Samoa on what is known as Super Tuesday. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A panel of state trial judges has refused to halt its order restoring voting rights for tens of thousands of North Carolina residents convicted of felonies whose current punishments don’t include prison time.

The three judges on Friday denied the delay sought by top Republican lawmakers on the same day the panel’s majority explained why they authorized voting access for potentially 56,000 offenders in North Carolina.

GOP lawmakers wanted the temporary delay while they appeal the ruling.

The judges mentioned in their order that the history of felony disenfranchisement included efforts during Reconstruction to prevent Black residents from voting.