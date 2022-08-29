LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Davidson County judge lowered Amber Whitaker’s bond on a murder charge on Monday.

Whitaker is the woman accused of crashing into a State Department of Transportation truck back in June on Fairview Drive. Police said the 35-year-old was driving with methadone in her system while she had four children in her car. One of those children, Jayden Smith, died in the crash.

Brandi Nichols, Jayden’s mother, said the news brought up a lot of emotions for her and her family. They’re worried Whitaker could be able to get out on bond. That’s something they said they do not want to see happen.

“I’m not happy whatsoever about the whole situation,” Nichols said. “I don’t think she should have a bond. Period.”

In a Davidson County courtroom, a judge reduced Whitaker’s bond from $500,000 to $75,000. Whitaker’s attorney Paul Bollinger told FOX8 the judge’s decision to lower her bond is “within the guidelines established by the chief district court judge and senior resident superior court judge.”

The news of a reduced bond hit Nichols’ family hard.

“It is very unfair,” she said. “I mean it’s not just Jayden. I mean for my son, for the other two children that were also involved…it’s all four of them.”

The four children involved in the accident on June 21 were all under the age of 16. Two of the children are Whitaker’s.

The other two belong to Nichols. Her daughter Jayden, the 8-year-old sitting in the back middle seat of the car, sustained injuries in the accident too severe to survive.

“We are still grieving for the loss of my daughter,” Nichols said. “It’s been rough on every single one of us.”

Driving down Fairview Drive, you wouldn’t notice it was once the scene of that deadly crash. The grass has grown back where tire tracks once were. But Nichols’ memory of that day hasn’t faded at all.

“There are no words to describe the pain that each and every one of us feels, that we go through every single day,” she said.

Two months later, the memorial for Jayden still stands along the road. It’s a reminder for Nichols that despite Whitaker’s bond being lowered, the fight for justice is far from over.

“I just feel at this point in time that these four children, especially Jayden, is not getting the justice that she needs,” Nichols said.

Whitaker is expected to be in court in October.

FOX8 also got an update on Whitaker’s four-year-old daughter Gracie, who was injured in the crash.

Gracie’s father said she just got out of the ICU about a week ago. She is paralyzed from the neck down and might not be able to breathe on her own ever again.

The father is also not happy about Whitaker’s bond being reduced and said he plans to fight for both Gracie and Jayden to get the justice they deserve.