ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — A fire call has led to a Piedmont Triad elementary school being evacuated.

According to officials, a fire call came in from John Lawrence Elementary in Archdale Friday morning just after 8:30, prompting the school to be evacuated.

A representative with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says the call was prompted by a burning odor and firefighters are checking it out to be safe. The school district confirmed that there was smoke in the building and said that the evacuation lasted from 8:45 a.m. to around 9:35 a.m. and the smoke was a result of an issue with the school’s HVAC system.

The third-grade students who were scheduled to go on their field trip were able to leave at their scheduled time.

There was no danger to any student or staff.