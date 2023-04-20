(WGHP) — School systems in the Piedmont Triad are holding job fairs as they seek to fill teacher vacancies.

Guilford County Schools held a job fair on Thursday.

Davidson County Schools will hold a job fair on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Davis-Townsend Elementary School.

Alamance County schools have around 80 vacancies. Educators are holding a recruitment fair on Saturday at Highland Elementary School from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Randolph County Schools sent the following statement to FOX8:

We are currently attending in-state job fairs and have no plans to travel outside of North Carolina. As of March 10, 2023 we had 17 core classroom teaching vacancies and 21 EC teaching vacancies. –RCS