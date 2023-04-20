(WGHP) — School systems in the Piedmont Triad are holding job fairs as they seek to fill teacher vacancies.
Guilford County Schools held a job fair on Thursday.
Davidson County Schools will hold a job fair on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Davis-Townsend Elementary School.
Alamance County schools have around 80 vacancies. Educators are holding a recruitment fair on Saturday at Highland Elementary School from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Randolph County Schools sent the following statement to FOX8:
We are currently attending in-state job fairs and have no plans to travel outside of North Carolina. As of March 10, 2023 we had 17 core classroom teaching vacancies and 21 EC teaching vacancies.–RCS