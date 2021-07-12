Jerry Steele, legendary former head coach of High Point University, dead at 82

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — “All-time great” men’s basketball head coach Jerry Steele passed away Sunday morning, according to High Point University.

Jerry Steele was the winningest coach in HPU history with 495 wins.

Steele was HPU’s athletics director from 1972-1998.

“Jerry Steele represented the best of HPU,” High Point University President Nido Qubein said. “I’ve known him for three decades and always admired his spirited commitment to the university. We will certainly miss him. His legacy lives on.” Nido Qubein, statement released by HPU

Steele was a five-time NIAA conference tournament champion. HPU only spent six years in Division II, but that did not slow down Steele who led High Point to four CVAC Tournament Championship games. Steele and The Panthers won the CVAC Championship in 1996-97. Steele led the Panthers to two consecutive DII Second Round appearances in 1995-96 and 1996-97.

Steele is survived by his wife Kitty Steele who spent many years alongside him at High Point University as a hall of fame coach.