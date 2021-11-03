Jamestown restaurant offers reward for return of stolen mermaid

Full Moon Oyster Bar (Courtesy of Rob Fox)

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A local restaurant is seeking answers about a treasured item stolen from right out front of their building.

Full Moon Oyster Bar in Jamestown opened in 2014, and from that day a mermaid statue has hung above their front door. General Manager Rob Fox called the mermaid “a proud mascot and beacon of imagination.”

The mermaid was stolen recently by a patron and Mr. Fox reached out to spread the word about the theft in hopes that their statue might be returned.

If you know anything about the theft of the mermaid, contact Full Moon Oyster Bar or the police.

Full Moon Oyster Bar is offering a $500 reward for information that may lead to the culprit or for the return of the mermaid.