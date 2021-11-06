Jamestown high schooler builds homemade snowboard ramp in front yard

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A high school senior in Jamestown built his own homemade snow ramp.

Jackson Bilbro and his friends like to snowboard and wakeboard, but they’re currently in between seasons for both activities.

So he decided to get creative and build his own snowboard ramp at home.

He got about eight trailer loads full of snow, which is roughly 2,000 pounds, from the Greensboro Ice House.

“Yesterday at 3 p.m., I started scooping snow at the Greensboro Ice House. Probably went to about 7:30 at night. And then I got up this morning at 9:30 and…went over to the ice house and started scooping even more snow. Very worn out from scooping snow,” Bilbro said. “It keeps me entertained and…very relaxed and keeps me having fun. That’s what I like: having fun.”